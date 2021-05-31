Moses Voted Spartak Moscow Player Of The Month

Victor Moses has been named Spartak Moscow Player of the Month for May, Completesports.com reports.

The former Nigeria international scored one goal and recorded two assists in three outings in the month.

His spectacular strike in the 2-2 away draw against Akhmat Grozny on the final day of the campaign helped Spartak Moscow secure in the UEFA Champions League.

Spartak finished in second position behind Zenit St. Petersburg.

The 30-year-old scored four goals in 19 league appearances for Spartak during the 2020/21 season.

The winger linked up with the club on loan from European champions Chelsea last summer.

He is expected to join Rui Vitoria’s side on a permanent deal this summer.

