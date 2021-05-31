OFFICIAL: Super Eagles To Face Cameroon In Double- Header Friendly In Austria

The Super Eagles will face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon twice in a friendly in Austria next month, Completesports.com reports.

According to information on the official Twitter handle of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), the second friendly will hold at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt on Tuesday, June 8.

The game will will kick-off at 5pm Nigerian time.

The two teams teams are scheduled to meet in the first friendly on Friday at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt. Kick-off is 8.30pm Nigerian time.

The Nigeria Football Federation failed to secure a second friendly for the Super Eagles hence the decision to play the Indomitable Lions twice.

Nigeria beat Cameroon 3-2 the last time both countries met in a Round of 16 clash at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The three-time African champions have another friendly against Mexico in July.

By Adeboye Amosu

