Oshoala Keen To Win More Trophies With Barcelona

Asisat Oshoala hopes to win more trophies with Barcelona Ladies following Sunday’s Spanish Copa de la Reina win against Levante, reports Completesports.com.

Barcelona edged out Levante 4-2 to secure their third title of the campaign after winning the European Women’s Champions League title and Spanish League crown.

Oshoala insisted the club’s sucesss this season has made her eager to win more silverware.

“Once is a nice achievement, but it has given me and my teammates a taste of success and we want more of that,” she told BBC Sport.

“You can never limit yourself when you go out there to play professionally, especially outside of the continent because you carry more than your nation on your shoulder.



“To achieve this with Barcelona has shown that we can win a major trophy as a team and as part of this great club, the desire is keep raising…