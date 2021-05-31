Simon Super Eagles Star Celebrates Nantes Relegation Escape

Moses Simon has celebrated Nantes’ relegation escape after they edged out Ligue 2 side Toulose over two legs in the promotion play-off.

After defeating Toulouse 2-1 away in the first-leg, Nantes lost the reverse fixture 1-0 on Sunday but emerged victors on the away goals.

The outcome of the play-off means Nantes maintained their status as a Ligue 1 side.

And reacting to their escape, Simon wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Monday:”The journey was rocky, but we gave our all to remain in Ligue 1.

“There’s more to work and improve on as a team, together we can make the change.

“Endless love and thanks to the fans that didn’t stop believing in us when it looked uncertain. We love and appreciate you all.”

