Spanish Women’s Cup Final: Oshoala Benched, Ordega Subbed On As Barca Defeat Levante To Complete Historic Treble 

Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates ended the 2020/2021 season on a high as they beat Francisca Ordega’s Levante UD 4-2 to retain the Copa de la Reina (Spanish women’s Cup) title on Sunday.

The win means Oshoala’s Barcelona completed a historic treble, having clinched the league title and the Champions League.

Also, Barcelona have become the first club to win the treble with their male and female teams.

Oshoala was an unused substitute for Barcelona while Ordega came on in the 85th minute.

Five minutes into the game, Patricia Guijarro Gutierrez headed home Barca’s first goal from Lieke Martens’ cross.

Alexia Putellas doubled Barcelona’s lead in the 20th minute.

On 29 minutes Marta Torrejon headed in the third goal from another Martens cross

Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer made it 3-1 on 59 minutes before Banini got Levante’s second on 67 minutes.

But any hope to complete the…