Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Friendly At Risk As Osimhen, Simy Nwankwo, Aina, Ajayi, Ebuehi Withdraw

A number of key Super Eagles players have pulled out of Friday’s friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon putting the game in peril, reports Completesports.com.

The highly anticipated friendly is expected to take place at Stadion Weiner Neustadt.

“We had nine defenders in list. Six now are out,”head coach of the team Gernot Rohr told ESPN.

“They said they had some injuries and the doctors from the clubs said they need to rest because they have some pains. So we got some medical attestations from the teams.

“Ola Aina told me yesterday that his ankle is painful and he cannot make it and the club physio said he cannot play. Then we have (Kevin) Akpoguma, we knew already he is injured and cannot play.

“Victor Osimhen is injured. He send us an attestation. The meniscus in his knee is painful.

“(Zaidu) Sanusi is injured. He was in Paris to see a doctor, for surgery perhaps but not for the moment. (Tyronne) Ebuehi sent us a message with a medical attestation…