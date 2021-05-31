Super Falcons Will Beat Ghana, Reach 2023 Women’s W/Cup –Omididran

Super Falcons will not only eliminate their counterparts from Ghana from the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying race, but also do very well at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand proper under the tutelage of coach Randy Waldrum, Honorable Ayo Omidiran has told Completesports.com.

The chairperson of the Nigeria Football Federation Women Football development committee told CompleteSports.com in Abuja that Super Falcons have what it takes to cross the Ghana hurdle and qualify because of the quality of players and coaching available

“In Waldrum, we have a fantastic coach who is very vast in women’s football management and is ready to work and achieve goals, and with the quality of friendlies and engagements, the Nigeria Football Federation is putting together for the national teams, the Super Falcons will bounced back stronger,” Omidiran enthused.

