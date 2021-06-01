16 Players Hit Cameroon Camp For Super Eagles Clash

16 players have arrived the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon camp ahead of Friday’s international friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

The team is camped at the Hilton Vienna Danube Waterfront hotel.

Bayern Munich forward Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi, who plays for Ligue 1 club Lyon, goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, Fulham’s Zambo Anguissa , Yvan Neyou and Lens forward Ignatius Ganago are expected to join their teammates later in camp on Monday.

The four remaining players; Castelleto JC, Blondy Noukeu, Tchamba Duplexe and Mouhou Tolo are expected in camp on

Tuesday.

Christian Bassogog and Olivier Mbaizo have been ruled out of the game due to injuries.

The encounter will take place on Friday at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt.

Cameroon lost 3-2 to Nigeria the last time both countries met in a Round of 16 clash at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

By Adeboye Amosu

