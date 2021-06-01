American Rapper Jay-Z Taught Me How To Become A Winner

Inter forward Romelu Lukaku said musician Jay-Z ‘taught me how to stay on top, how to become a winner’.

The Belgian striker moved to Inter in the summer of 2019 and has since scored 64 goals in 95 competitive games with the Nerazzurri.

He helped the club reach the Europa League Final in his first campaign and then fired the Beneamata to their first Scudetto in 11 years with 24 goals in 36 Serie A games this term.

The 28-year-old Belgium international spoke of his friendship with rapper Jay-Z and how the American helped him stay patient and work hard for his targets.



“Music is a way to keep myself connected with the difficulties I have gone through in my life,” Lukaku told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “With all my experience.

“It’s very important: not just a hobby, but a part of me. My friendship with Jay-Z? He taught me how to stay on top, how to become a winner.

“I remember when he…