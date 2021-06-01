Ancelotti Appointed New Real Madrid Coach

Carlo Ancelotti has returned to Real Madrid for a second spell as coach, rejoining the Spanish giants from the English side Everton.

The Italian, who was previously in charge of the Madrid-based club between 2013 and 2015, has agreed to a three-year deal at the Bernabeu. He replaces Zinedine Zidane, who left Real last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than 10 years.

“Carlo Ancelotti will be the new first team coach for the next three seasons,” a brief Real Madrid statement read.

He will sign his contract and be presented to the media on Wednesday.

Ancelotti had been in charge at Goodison Park since December 2019, leading Everton to a 10th place finish in the Premier League last season.

The 61-year-old, who has one of the most decorated CVs in world football, won the Champions League with Real in 2014, helping the Spaniards to their fabled “Decima” (10th) European crown, before…