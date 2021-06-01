Cameroon Friendlies Opportunity To Have Competition In Eagles

Gernot Rohr has said the double-header international friendly match against Cameroon is an opportunity to have good competition in the Super Eagles Team.

The Eagles will commence preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Cameroon in Austria.

Their first meeting comes up on Friday June 4th before they will now meet again on June 8th.

The games will give new and fringe players in the Eagles to show what they do following the absence of key stars.

Among the players who would be hoping to stake a claim in the team are the likes of Terem Moffi, Abraham Marcus, Anayo Iwuala, Frank Onyeka, Peter Olayinka and Valentine Ozornwafor.

And looking ahead to the games Rohr, speaking to the Super Eagles Media after the team’s training on Tuesday in Austria, said they will have the chance to see other players which will be good for the team.

“So many players are not here but it is an opportunity for us to try…