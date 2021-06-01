Cameroon Goalie Ondoa Doubtful For Super Eagles Friendly 

Indomitable Lions goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa is doubtful for Friday’s friendly against Nigeria due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Ondoa, who plays for Spanish club Deportivo Alaves hurt a finger on his right hand during training on Tuesday morning.

The 25-year-old is expected to undergo test to determine the severity of the injury.



A graduate of Samuel Eto’o Academy, he has been capped 44 times by the five-times African champions.

Stoke City’s Blondy Noukeu, Omossola Simon , who plays AS Vita of Congo Democratic Republic and Pas Lamia’s Devis Epassy are the three other goalkeepers in the squad.

Cameroon will take on the Super Eagles at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt on Friday.

The African superpowers will clash in a second friendly at the same venue next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu

