Cameroon, Mexico Game Will Serve As Good Test For Super Eagles -Unuanel

Former Kwara United Coach, Samson Unuanel, has revealed that the international friendly game against Cameroon and Mexico will serve as a good test for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The three-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions will face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on June 4 in Austria before facing Mexico on July 3, in Los Angeles, USA.

The games will serve as preparation for the Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup qualifiers and 2022 AFCON in Cameroon.

Reacting to the development, Unuanel in a chat with Completesports.com said that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has done enough to have organized the grade ‘A’ friendly games.

He stated that the two matches will serve as a good test for the Super Eagles ahead of the big task.

“I must commend the Nigeria Football Federation for organizing these two matches for the Super Eagles. Playing…