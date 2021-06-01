Forget About Chelsea, I’ll Prove My Worth In Real Madrid Next Season

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard has ruled out the possibility of returning to Chelsea and insists he is determined to ‘prove himself at the club next season.

Recall that on Monday, it was revealed that the White Angel was willing to sell Hazard back to the London club after a poor season plagued with injuries.

However, Hazard has reiterated his determination to prove his mettle next season.

“I still have a three-year contract with Real Madrid, so going back to England is out of the question.

“Everyone knows that my first two years were not good, so first I want to prove myself at Real Madrid. I will do everything to do that.

“I certainly don’t see myself leaving Madrid, given the contract situation.

“I know myself and I know when I’m in shape. If that’s the case, I can give it my all for Real next season. That’s my plan.”

