Iheanacho, Etebo, Abraham Marcus , Iwuala, Two Others

Kelechi Iheanacho, Oghenekaro Etebo, Abraham Marcus, Shehu Abdullahi, John Noble and Anayo Iwuala are the early arrivals for Nigeria’s international friendly against Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles will square off against the Indomitable Lions in a double header with the first outing expected to take place on Friday at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt, Vienna.

The second game will hold at the same venue next week Tuesday.



Assistant captain of the team William Troost-Ekong arrived the team’s camp on Monday.

“Touch down. Vienna. @67Kelechi x @etebo_karo x Coach Alloy Agu x @EmmanuelAnayo17 x John Noble x Marcus Abraham x @OfficialShehu,”reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles.

Head coach Gernot Rohr is struggling to put together a squad for the two games following the withdrawal of some his key stars.

