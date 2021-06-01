Iheanacho Up For Leicester City Goal Of The Month Award

Kelechi Iheanacho has been shortlisted for Leicester City Goal of the Month Award for May, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho’s superb strike in the 4-2 home defeat to Newcastle United is in contention for award along with seven others.

Youri Tielemans’ FA Cup Final winner against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium is up for the award, as is Luke Thomas’ strike at Manchester United.

Marc Albrighton’s goal in the defeat to Newcastle United also make the cut.

Shannon O’Brien and Natasha Flint have their goals from the LCFC women’s 4-0 win against Charlton Athletic nominated for the individual prize.

Kasey McAteer’s leveller against Liverpool U-23s completes the shortlist, coming during the Development Squad’s Premier League 2 Division 1 fixture at Kirkby Academy.

Iheanacho, who won the award in March and April has already won the Goal of the Season award for his spectacular strike in the 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

