ITTF Confirms Aruna Quadri’s Qualification For Tokyo Olympics

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) have confirmed the eventual qualification of Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

According to a letter addressed to the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and singed by ITTF Competition Director Gabor Felegyi, Aruna who is the first African in the history of the Olympic Games to make it to the quarter-final stage of the singles event is expected to join 85 others across the globe to compete in the men’s singles event at Tokyo Olympic Games next month (July).

“It is with great pleasure, I advise the qualification of Quadri Arena to compete in the table tennis Men’s Singles event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on the basis of World Ranking allocation according to the June 2021 ITTF Olympic Qualification Ranking,” Felegyi stated.

He, however, stated that NOC is expected to confirm Aruna’s participation on or…