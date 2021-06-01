Musa, Onuachu Hit Super Eagles Camp Wednesday For Cameroon Friendlies

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and Paul Onuachu will link up with their teammates in Austria on Wednesday ahead of the international friendlies against Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

18 players including Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong and Wilfred Ndidi are already in the team’s camp.

Nantes of France winger Moses Simon was the last player to arrive camp on Tuesday.

The player had their first training session on Tuesday afternoon under the supervision of head coach Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles will take on the Indomitable Lions in the first friendly on Friday at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt.

The second friendly is billed to hold at the same venue next week Tuesday.

