Nigeria vs Cameroon: Moses Simon Arrives Super Eagles Camp

Nantes of France winger Moses Simon is the latest player to arrive the Super Eagles camp in Austria ahead of Friday’s international friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

His arrival increased the number of players in the team’s camp to 18.

The former Levante of Spain star linked up with his teammates in camp on Tuesday afternoon.

Simon was in action for his club in the relegation play-off against Toulouse on Sunday.

The Super Eagles will face the Indomitable Lions in the first friendly on Friday at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt, Vienna.

The second game will hold at the same venue next week Tuesday.

