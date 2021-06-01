Oliseh Ready To Coach In Belgium Again

Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh says he is ready to accept coaching offers from clubs in Belgium, Completesports.com reports.

Oliseh started his coaching career in Belgium with youth teams in the Third Division Verviews, notably the U-19 team.

The former midfielder graduated to the first team as chief coach for the 2008/2009 season.

The 46-year-old also managed Third Divsion club RCS VISE during the 2014/15 season.

“I would like to start working in Belgium, because together with my family we have a very good time here,” he told Voetbalnieuws.

“It’s important to me that I can come home after the match and that my family is there. I don’t feel like going abroad and leaving them behind.

“There are offers from abroad, but I want to work close to where I live.

“In the past I was close to an agreement with Waasland-Beveren, but that fell through.

“First Division B? I have…