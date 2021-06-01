Onuachu Undecided Over Genk Future 

Genk forward Paul Onuachu insists he is not sure where he will playing his football next season, reports Completesports.com.

Onauchu enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Belgian Pro League scoring 33 gaols in 38 appearances for the Smurfs.

The Nigeria international was voted the best player in the Belgian Pro League and also scooped the top scorer award.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave Genk this summer with a number of clubs interested in his services.

“KRC Genk means a lot to me and I think in my career, it is one of the best decisions I have ever made to come to this club because it really brought out the best in me and my style of play,”he told the club website﻿.

“So I really think I owe the club a lot for really bringing out the quality in me and making Belgium and of course, the whole of Europe and the world to see the quality of Paul Onuachu.

“So I think coming to KRC Genk is one of the best decisions I have ever made in my career and that means a lot to…