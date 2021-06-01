REVEALED:’ How Chelsea Signed Kante Ahead Of Arsenal’- Ex-Gunners Transfer Negotiator 

Former Arsenal transfer negotiator Dick Law has revealed how the Gunners missed the chance to sign N’Golo Kante which eventually saw him move from Leicester to Chelsea.

Law told The Athletic that a move for Kante was on the table until Arsenal pulled the plug because of the agents’ fees involved.

Discussing the Kante deal, Law said: “When things reached an extreme, we tended to back away.”

Also Read: Ighalo Delighted To End Saudi League Season On A High

An investigation by Football Leaks detailed how the two agents involved in setting up Kante’s transfer to Chelsea pocketed a combined total of £10.6million.

Gregory Dakad earned the bigger share of £6.4m, while Abdelkarim Douis collected £4.2m.

Just a few weeks later, Arsenal completed their move for Granit Xhaka, while Kante left Leicester City for Chelsea.

Since joining the Blues, Kante has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

In last weekend’s Champions…