Saka Makes England’s Final 26-Man Squad Announced On Tuesday

Arsenal’s youngster Bukayo Saka has been named England’s 26-man squad for Euro 2020 which will commence this month.

The final squad which was announced on Tuesday, was proned down to 26 from an initial 33-man provisional list.

This will be Saka’s first appearance for the Three Lions since making his debut in 2020 with four appearances under his belt.

However, Jesse Lingard is among the seven players cut from the provisional 33-man party, with Southgate overlooking the Manchester United forward despite his fine form on loan at West Ham in the second half of the Premier League season.

Manchester United teammate Mason Greenwood is out through injury, while Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been overlooked for selection.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey, Brighton defender Ben White and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse are the other players…