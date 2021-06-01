Sports Minister Pledges Support For Olympic-Bound Gymnast

The Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has pledged to give all necessary support to the first Nigerian to qualify for Gymnastics at the Olympics Eke Uche by taking over his preparations for Tokyo 2020.

The Honourable Minister made this pledge on Monday 31st May 2021 when he received the 23-year-old US-based Eke Uche in his office in Abuja. Eke also won gold at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco in 2019.

The Minister revealed that it was indeed memorable to receive the athlete as Team Nigeria continues the build-up to podium success at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Nigeria Sports Development is on a new trajectory driven powerfully by individual athletes with excellent performances and no person better symbolizes or signpost the future of our sports development than this young 23- year old youth Uche Eke.

Watching his documentary on BBC and CNN over and over, I knew…