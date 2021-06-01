Tomori Set To Join AC Milan On Permanent Deal

AC Milan are reportedly edging closer towards a £25m deal for Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

Having struggled to get a look-in under Frank Lampard during the first half of the 2020-21 season, Tomori secured a six-month loan move to San Siro, where he quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

The 23-year-old made 17 Serie A appearances as Milan secured a return to the Champions League, with manager Stefano Pioli and technical director Paolo Maldini both confirming their intentions to keep Tomori on the books permanently.

Read Also: OFFICIAL: Barcelona Confirm Aguero Signing

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Rossoneri have agreed to fork out £25m to sign the defender, and he is now set to put pen to paper on a five-year contract in Italy.

There were fears that Chelsea’s asking price could prove too high for Pioli’s side, but it appears that Milan will ultimately land the defender, who would therefore leave Chelsea having scored two goals…