Mike Tyson Recounts How He Slept With Prison Warder To Reduce 6-Year Sentence

Retired boxer, Mike Tyson has made some sterling revelation on how he had to sleep with a female prison warder in order to reduce his six years prison sentence.

Recall that the prime of his career, Tyson was arrested for raping an 18-year-old beauty pageant contestant. Although he maintains his innocence, Tyson was convicted in 1992 and sentenced to six years in prison.

The boxing legend in an interview with vladtv.com said that he slept with a prison counselor in order to reduce his prison sentence during the time he was arrested for raping an 18-year-old beauty pageant contestant. Although he pleaded not guilty to the charge, he was still incarcerated for six years but apparently, Mike had a way of dealing with the situation.

Speaking about his life in prison, he said he was supposed to spend 4 years and needed to pass the GED (General Educational Development) in order to reduce the term, so he helped himself by dating the counselor.

He said; “I got in trouble like the first…