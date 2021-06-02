Super Eagles Camp Bubbles With 17 Players After Iwobi, Moffi, Olayinka , Others Arrival

17 players have arrived Nigeria’s camp in Austria ahead of the international friendly fixtures against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will face the Indomitable Lions in the first friendly on Friday at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt, Vienna.

The second game will hold at the same venue next week Tuesday.

Vice-captain of the team William Troost-Ekong and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi arrived the team’s camp on Monday.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Oghenekaro Etebo, Abraham Marcus, Anayo Iwuala, Shehu Abdullahi John Noble and assistant coach Alloy Agu arrived the team’s camp from Nigeria on Tuesday morning.

They were later joined in camp by the likes Alex Iwobi, Chidozie Awaziem, Terem Moffi, and Peter Olayinka.



Read Also: Iheanacho, Etebo, Abraham Marcus , Iwuala, Two Others Storm Austria For Cameroon Friendlies

“NGA vs CMR friendly. Players in camp: M. Okoye, F. Uzoho, J. Noble, W. Troost-Ekong, A. Iwobi, S. Abdullahi, W….