Amokachi Wants Former Teammate Ferguson To Succeed Ancelotti At Everton

Former Everton striker Daniel Amokachi has called on the club to appoint his former teammate Duncan Ferguson as the new manager of the club.

The Merseyside club are looking to appoint a new manager after Carlo Ancelotti dumped them for a second stint at Real Madrid this week.

Ferguson handled the club in interim capacity in December 2019 following the sacking of Marco Silva and got impressive results against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.



Read Also: Rohr: Super Eagles Highly Motivated To Beat Cameroon Again

The 49-yeat-old also worked as assistant to Ancelotti during the Italian time at the club.

Amokachi believes the former striker is good enough to lead the team and called on the club to consider his appointment.

“Stop looking far Everton, Duncan Ferguson is already on the bench.He has understudied under few top-class managers in the last decade at the club.He has the club at heart, we all can see the passion he shares with the players and fans whenever given…