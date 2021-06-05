Guardiola, Dias Named Premier League Manager, Player Of The Season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has won the Manager of the Season award while Ruben Dias has been named the Premier League Player of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign.

This was announced on the Premier League’s official website on Saturday.

Guardiola beat off competition from Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, West Ham’s David Moyes, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers and Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win his award.

The Spaniard guided City to their fifth Premier League title and his third in four seasons in England.

Also Read: 5 Lessons From Super Eagles 1-0 Defeat To Cameroon

Guardiola’s team boasted the most goals scored (83) and the least goals conceded (32) across the campaign and produced a remarkable 15-match winning streak mid-season.

Dias completes an individual award double after winning the Football Writers’ Association award in May, beating his City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne – who won the Premier League Player of the Season award last…