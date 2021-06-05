Top European Football Clubs To Lose €7B

COVID-19’s effects are still being felt, halfway through 2021. The sporting world was rocked by the pandemic and a recent report highlights how even the most elite clubs of Europe were not immune from the pandemic’s negative effects. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites USA, top European Clubs will lose an estimated €7.2B-€8.1B as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loss From COVID-19 Could Range From €7B – €8B

A comprehensive report by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) shows the extent of the potential financial impact of COVID-19 on Europe’s football landscape. Projections made take into account over 700 top division clubs’ financial performance from FY2019 to FY2020 as well as variables presented by the pandemic.

According to projections, the total impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on top European clubs in FY 2019 and FY 2020 is €7.2B at the lower range projection, and €8.1B at the upper range projection. A more specific figure is…