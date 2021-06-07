Ighalo Mocks Proposed Name Change For Nigeria

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has mocked the proposed name change of Nigeria to the United Africa Republic (UAR).

Ighalo, who recently took his mum on a lavish vacation in Dubai, stated this on Monday via Instablog9ja.

However, the Nigerian international made reference to the fact that in UAE there is constant light but in Nigeria, they have to battle with epileptic power supply.

“There is no ‘Up NEPA!’ in the UAE.”I prefer it to UAR.”

Recall that Ighalo’s mother and his elder sister watched from the stands as he scored and assisted another in Al Shabab 5-1 massacre of Al Ain on Wednesday.

Ighalo grabbed the third goal for Al Shabab third goal of the match and ran towards his mother to celebrate with her.

