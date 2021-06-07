Rohr: Super Eagles Will Cope Without Injured Troost-Ekong And Collins Against Cameroon

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr insists the side will cope with the absence of Wiliam Troost and Jamilu Coliins in Tuesday’s friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong and Collins picked up injuries in the first friendly last Friday and have been ruled out of Tuesday’s clash at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt.

Rohr now has four defenders available for the game, but is not worried as he is determined to try something new.

“Ekong and Collins are out. I think we’ll have to manage the difficult situation,” the German stated.

“It’s an opportunity to play with three defenders only, to try something different.

“That’s why we’re happy to have the second game.”

Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles, Cameroon, Vincent Onovo, William Troost-Ekong, Indomitable Lions, Inter Turku, HJK Helsinki, Africa, Vienna, Jamilu Coliins

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —