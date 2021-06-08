Allegri’s Second Coming Delights Bonucci

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has welcomed the return of coach Max Allegri.

Andrea Pirlo was axed to bring Allegri back after his dismissal in 2019.

“It was the right choice,” said Bonucci.

Read Also: Super Eagles Must Avenge Defeat Against Cameroon -Unuanel

“Once Pirlo had been removed, it was wise to go for a coach with a huge amount of experience, who knows Juve and will help us in the daily work to approach the objectives that a club like Juve sets itself every year.”

Of Italy’s Euros hopes, he added: “We had a great Euros in 2016, even if it ended at the quarter-final stage. As Conte said, we hope Mancini can do even better.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.