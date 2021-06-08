Cameroon 0-0 Nigeria: Super Eagles Hold Indomitable Lions In Rematch

The Super Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their second friendly match at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt, Vienna on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

The Indomitable Lions dominated the early exchanges and nearly took the lead in the opening minutes but Alex Iwobi cleared the ball off the line.

At the other end, Iwobi threaded a ball through for Paul Onuachu but the Genk forward failed to direct his shot on target.

Cameroon had a chalked off for offside late in the first half as the Super Eagles struggled to gain a foothold on the game.

Terem Moffi replaced Onuachu after the break as Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr attempted to add more firepower to the attack.

Moffi wasted a glorious chance to put Nigeria ahead in the 50th minute shooting wide from inside the box.

Abraham Marcus took the place of Moses Simon in the 67th minute, while Anayo Iwuala replaced Ahmed Musa 10 minutes later.

Kelechi Iheanacho missed Nigeria’s best…