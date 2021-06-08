Cameroon vs Nigeria: Musa, Abraham Marcus Olayinka Start; Iwobi, Etebo Benched

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has made a number changes for today’s international friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Francis Uzoho takes the place of Maduka Okoye in goal, while Galatasaray of Turkey defender Valentine Ozorwanfor will pair Chidozie Awaziem in central defence.

Ozorwanfor will make his first start for the Super Eagles in place of injured William Troost-Ekong.

Versatile defender Shehu Abdullahi retains his place at right-back along with Jamilu Collins in the left-back position.

Rohr opted the trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Abraham Marcus and Kelechi Iheanacho in midfield.

Captain Ahmed Musa, who started the first game from the bench and Peter Olayinka will support Paul Onuachu in attack.

Nigeria Starting XI vs Cameroon

Francis Uzoho , Jamilu Collins, Shehu Abdullahi, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem , Wilfred Ndidi, Abraham Marcus, Peter Olayinka, Ahmed Musa , Kelechi Iheanacho, Paul Onuachu

