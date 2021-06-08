Connor McGregor Racked Up $180M In 2021, More Than Messi, Ronaldo

The world’s best athletes have plenty of opportunities to bank on their popularity. Besides lucrative sports contracts, most of them earn even more significant profits from heavy endorsement deals.

According to data presented by SafeBettingSites.com , Connor McGregor, as the highest-paid athlete in the world, racked up on and off-field earnings of around $180 million this year, more than Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or LeBron James.

McGregor Earned $158M in Endorsements, Three Times More than Cristiano Ronaldo

McGregor’s performance earnings came from his appearance at UFC 257 in January 2021, in which he was knocked out by Dustin Poirier in the second round. Despite the disappointing showing, the MMA fighter could still boost his income through various endorsements and sponsorship deals, including those with Reebok and Beats by Dre. His primary source of off-field income came through the sale of his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits.

The Forbes data revealed that…