I’ve No Plans To Leave Man City -Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he has no intention of leaving the club.

Guardiola, who a fortnight ago lost the Champions League title to Chelsea after losing 1-0 in the final, made this known in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

He’s enjoyed three-and-a-half successful years at the club having won five major honours so far including back-to-back Premier League titles in 2017 and 2018, before winning the EPL title in 2021 again.

Read Also: Exclusive: Rohr Must Rejig Super Eagles Midfield Ahead Cameroon Friendly – Shorunmu

Man City have never won Europe’s top prize while Guardiola has not won it since 2011 when he led Barcelona to the title.

However, Guardiola has insisted that he’s happy with Man City and will run down his two years contract.

“I have two years of contract and I am delighted in Manchester and so we will continue.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright…