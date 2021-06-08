Nigerian Striker Olamilekan Wants To Rule The World, Starting From Egypt

From scoring his first goal last January in an FA Cup match against MSR Elslom in just his third match for Olyimpic Sporting Club of Alexandria to last weekend’s scorcher in a thriling 3-3 draw with Alaab Damanhour in the Egyptian Second League, little-known Nigerian striker Lawal Olamilekan has his sight set on conquering the land of the Pharaohs by playing and winning titles by playing for Zamalek SC or Al Ahli, the two biggest teams in Egypt.

The graduate of Brighter Tomorrow FC reckons the world is yet to see a fraction of his goalscoring prowess since he’s only playing in the second-tier of Egyptian football and he assures that his goals will continue to speak for him for as long as he’s afforded decent playing time.

In an exclusive interview with www.naijasuperfans.com, Olamilekan said: ” To be honest, I’m in a really good shape mentally, physically and tactically and ready to score as long as long as I have the confidence of my coach to play games.”

Talking…