Super Eagles Seek Revenge Against Cameroon

Nigeria and Cameroon will once more battle it out at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in the second of a two-match friendly programme in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Five-time African champions Cameroon edged the first encounter 1-0 at the same venue on Friday, courtesy of a 36th-minute strike by Andre Zambo Nguissa. The Super Eagles created chance after chance but failed to get the ball into the net.

Coach Gernot Rohr spoke at length about having to use a rash of new players in the first session, but he is compelled to do even more of that in Tuesday’s encounter following injuries to defenders William Ekong and Jamilu Collins, and the knock for pacy winger Moses Simon.

Simon appeared to be getting better as of Monday morning, but the smart money is on him starting from the bench, just as Cyprus-based goalkeeper Francis Uzoho may start in goal against the Indomitable Lions. With the versatile Abdullahi Shehu heaved back to the rear from midfield for which he was initially pencilled…