Xhaka Arsenal Switzerland Midfielder Close To AS Roma Move

Swiss midfield star Granit Xhaka is reportedly ‘edging closer’ to signing for Serie A giants AS Roma from Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho has made Xhaka one of his top targets this summer with talks already underway between the two clubs with Arsenal believed to be demanding £21.5million for the 28-year-old.

But Roma only want to pay £10m to land him.

However, Football.London reporter Chris Wheatley claims the deal is now ‘edging closer’ to being completed.

Xhaka has been a vital part of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s reign, playing as a central partner for Thomas Partey and also as a makeshift left-back.

According to SunSport last month, Gunners staff were concerned that the experienced midfielder would push for a transfer away.

Arsenal finished the season in eighth meaning the Emirates outfit will be without European football for the first time in over two decades.

