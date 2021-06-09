Aribo, Balogun To Face Liverpool In Pre-season Friendly 

Rangers that parade Super Eagles star Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun will face Liverpool in a pre-season friendly at Anfield.

The Scottish champions who are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, will test themselves against the Reds in the tie penciled in for late July.

A training camp in France or Austria is planned for Rangers, depending on respective government restrictions nearer the time.

The game at Anfield could also be the stadium’s first at full capacity in over a year should government restrictions allow.

For Gerard he began his coaching career on Merseyside having taken charge of the club’s youth side.

His exploits saw him take over at Rangers in 2018 and he has just led the Glasgow-outfit to the Scottish title.

Their first league success in 10 years was achieved after amassing 102 points and conceding just 13 goals in 38 games.

