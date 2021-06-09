How Area Boys Gave Me Rousing Welcome At Lagos Airport -Israel Adesanya

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion, Nigeria-born Israel Adesanya, has expressed his delight after he was welcomed with so much love by area boys in Nigeria.

Adesanya, who is expected to return to the ring for the first time on Sunday when he battles Marvin Vettori at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, stated this in an interview with CNN that was monitored by Completesports.com.

The Nigerian athlete said that he was greeted with cheers when he arrived at the Lagos airport by some area boys and was shocked with such warm recognition from them.

He also revealed how his parent initially rejected his decision to choose the sport (Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC) before they later accepted his decision.

“It was a fantastic experience for me to come to Nigeria, most especially when I stepped my feet at the Lagos airport. The area boys were just…