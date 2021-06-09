How I Came About My Goal Celebration At 1994 World Cup -Finidi

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Finidi George has revealed what prompted his goal celebration style at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Recall that Finidi netted Nigeria’s opening goal in the second group match against Greece and trotted towards the corner flag to celebrate the now-infamous urinating dog goal celebration.

Finidi in an interview with TribalFootball stated that he could hardly explain what prompted the goal celebration.

“My celebration at the World Cup was not planned.

“I did not even know that I was going to score at the world cup, but after scoring the goal, I wanted to celebrate and I just did that spontaneously, and till date people still talk about the celebration.

“I just got carried away after the scoring a goal at the World Cup.”

Nigeria, however, was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Italy after losing 2-1.

