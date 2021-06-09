Int’l Friendly: Senegal Ends Eagles’ W/Cup Qualifying Group Opponent Cape Verde’s Unbeaten Run

Super Eagles 2022 World Cup qualifying group opponent Cape Verde, saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end after they lost 2-0 to Senegal, in Tuesday’s international friendly game.

Second half goals from PSG’s Idrissa Gueye (55th minute) and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (85th minute penalty), secured the win for the Teranga Lions.

Prior to the game on Tuesday, Cape Verde had won two and drawn two of their last four games.

Among their two previous wins was a 3-1 home triumph against Cameroon in the AFCON qualifiers in March.

Cape Verde will host the Eagles on matchday two of the World Cup qualifiers which will come up on September 4.

Meanwhile the Eagles’ first opponent in the qualifiers Liberia, will take on Mauritania in a friendly on Friday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…