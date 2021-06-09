Leicester City Star Plumptre Keen To Play For Nigeria

Leicester City star Ashleigh Plumptre is open to playing for Nigeria despite representing England at youth level.

Plumptre, 23, is eligible to play for the Super Falcons because of her father’s Nigerian heritage.

“The idea of me being able to play for Nigeria, with that being an option, I would happily grab that with both hands,” she told BBC Sport Africa.

“What representing something that really means to somebody is very important. Obviously, there’s a lot of things I can openly say that I don’t know about Nigerian culture but I want to learn because I know that it’s in me, and it’s in my sister and in my dad.

“We can only get it from my granddad, he’s the only thing that we know in terms of Nigeria. I’ve obviously visited Nigerian relatives in America and in England.

“Seeing this little journey my sister and I have been on, and the understanding of our family heritage, not just that but watching Nigerian documentaries and learning about the past is…