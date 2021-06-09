Manchester City Youngster Lukas Nmecha Wanted By Nigeria

Nigeria are trying to convince Manchester City starlet Lukas Nmecha to swtich his national allegiances – a move that would see the young striker turn out for a third country.

Nmecha caught the eye at the Under-21 European Championships, scoring the winning goal in the final for Germany against Portugal, as well as finishing as the tournament’s top goalscorer.

Nmecha, who was born in Hamburg, originally began his international youth career with England, turning out for the Young Lions at all age groups between Under-16 and Under-21.

The striker qualified through residential purposes, having moved to the UK with his family at a young age, enrolling in City’s academy.

Nmecha scored the winner for England’s Under-19s in their European Championship final in 2017, also against Portugal.



Read Also: Nigerian Striker Olamilekan Wants To Rule The World, Starting From Egypt

However, according to BILD, a third country has now come forward to ask for his services, with the Super…