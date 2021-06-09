Modesto Appointed New Coach At Simy Nwankwo’s Crotone

Simy Nwankwo’s Crotone have announced former midfielder Francesco Modesto as their new coach, returning to the club where he was a player.

Crotone were relegated at the end of the 2020-21 season and go straight back into Serie B.

Serse Cosmi took over mid-season from Giovanni Stroppa, but was unable to prevent Crotone from being relegated.

Crotone have now confirmed 39-year-old Modesto is their new coach, returning to a club where he played from 2014-16, contributing to their first ever promotion into Serie A.

His previous coaching experiences were at Rende, Cesena and Pro Vercelli.

Also, Modesto worked with current Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini and Ivan Juric who has been appointed new coach of Torino.

