Rohr Yet To Do Anything Special As Eagles Coach 

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze says Gernot Rohr is yet to do anything special since taking over as Super Eagles head coach.

Udeze stated this after the Eagles held Cameroon to a goalless draw in Tuesday’s friendly in Austria.

It was the second of two friendlies by both teams with Cameroon winning the first tie 1-0 last Friday.

Since being appointed as coach of the Eagles, Rohr has qualified the team to two AFCON and the FIFA World Cup.

But speaking on Brila FM’s Sport Machine on Wednesday, Udeze posited that Rohr’s achievement is not better than what other coaches had achieved with the team

“Rohr has not won the Nations Cup for Nigeria but the late Stephen Keshi won the Nations Cup for us. So we are still expecting a lot from Rohr

“We know sometimes things don’t go as planned but as a coach you need to sit down and try to think on how to make things right.

“I hear people talk…