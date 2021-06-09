West Ham, Southampton, Aston Villa Chase Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo could leave relegated Fulham with a a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing him this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Southampton, Norwich City, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are rumoured to be interested in his services.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, there’s a buy-out clause of £10m in the centre-back’s contract.

Read Also: Aribo, Balogun To Face Liverpool In Pre-season Friendly

The 23-year-old linked up with Fulham from Premier League champions Manchester City on a permanent deal last summer.

The centre-back made 32 league appearances for the Whites and was one Scott Parker’s standout performers despite their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Adarabioyo once had stints at West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…