21 Super Falcons In Camp Ahead Jamaica Clash

Twenty-one (21) Super Falcons players trained with the team during their evening session at the BBVA Stadium on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in preparation for their first game at the US Summer Series.

The team’s first training session took place at the home ground of Houston Dash without captain and FC Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala.



Read Also: Leicester City Star Plumptre Keen To Play For Nigeria

Players in camp ahead of Thursday’s opening game against Raggae Queens of Jamaica include Demehin Oluwatosin (Sunshine Queens), Ibe Abidemi (Bayelsa Queens)

Ogbonna Akudo, Ogbonna Glory (Edo Queens), Etim Inyene Sunday (Abia Angels), Ikechukwu Vivian (Rivers Angels), Bokiri Joy (Bayelsa Queens), Monday Gift (FC Robo Queens), Mbadi Uju Amanda (Bayelsa Queens), American based goalkeeper; Yewande Balogun, Onyinyechi Zogg (FC Basel, Switzerland), Rossa Ariyo (TiPS, Finland), Nicole Payne, Francesca Ordega (Levante), Toni Payne (Sevilla), Ifeoma Onomonwu (Gothan, USA), Rasheedat Ajibade…